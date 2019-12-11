UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discuss Situation In Syria - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Secretary General of the Syrian National Youth Party for Justice and Development Berwin Ibrahim discussed on Wednesday the situation in the Middle Eastern country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"During the conversation, the situation in and around Syria was discussed, including questions of a political settlement and post-crisis recovery of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.

For almost a decade, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, priority is being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

