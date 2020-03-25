MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey in Tuesday phone talks discussed possibilities to jointly fight COVID-19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The officials discussed the domestic political and socioeconomic developments in the Togolese Republic in the context of the presidential election held in that country on February 22, 2020. They also considered possible forms and methods of cooperation in combating the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the country's Health Ministry. Togo has nine COVID-19 cases, including one recovery.