Russia's Bogdanov Talks Middle East, North Africa With Egyptian Ambassador - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:26 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Nasr discussed the coordination of the two countries on crisis resolution in the Middle East and North Africa, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Nasr discussed the coordination of the two countries on crisis resolution in the Middle East and North Africa, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The meeting took place at the initiative of the Egyptian side.

"During the talks, the sides discussed further efforts of Moscow and Cairo in promoting the resolution of the crisis situations in the Middle East region and North Africa," the statement said.

The sides also discussed an opportunity to increase Russian-Egyptian mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy and culture.

The diplomats met earlier in December, during which time they discussed regional issues, with an emphasis on the situation in Libya and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011.

Moscow plays a key role in resolving the Libyan crisis by acting as a mediator and communicating with warring sides. Moscow calls on all external players to contribute to conflict settlement in the North African country.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled as both sides refused to compromise on issues important to either of them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on the other hand, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.

