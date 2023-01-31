UrduPoint.com

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready To Facilitate Syria-Turkey Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed at a meeting with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan Moscow's readiness to help normalize relations between Damascus and Ankara on the principles of respect for Syrian sovereignty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"While considering the tasks of the progressive development of Damascus's dialogue with the regional environment as a significant element of a long-term comprehensive settlement in Syria, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue the appropriate necessary assistance, including in the interests of normalizing Syrian-Turkish interstate relations on the principles of unconditional respect for unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria," the ministry said in a statement after consultations between Bogdanov and Susan on Monday.

At the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the situation in Syria and around it with an emphasis on the tasks of promoting a comprehensive settlement in Syria, the leading role of the Astana format was emphasized and the importance of intensifying the constructive work of the Intra-Syrian Constitutional Committee was stated, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"Topical issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian traditionally friendly ties were also considered, including a schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels," the ministry also stressed.

