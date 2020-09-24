UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Efforts To Promote Ceasefire In Libya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:42 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar on Wednesday discussed issues related to promotion of the ceasefire in Libya and further settlement process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar on Wednesday discussed issues related to promotion of the ceasefire in Libya and further settlement process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views within the framework of the Russian-Turkish interdepartmental dialogue on Libya, including the issues of assisting the Libyan conflicting sides to ensure the establishment of a durable cessation of hostilities and the advancement of a political settlement in accordance with the decisions of the Berlin international conference on January 19 and UN Security Council Resolution 2510," the ministry said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on September 17 that Moscow and Ankara were nearing an agreement on the parameters of a ceasefire in Libya. A few days earlier, the rival governments in Libya's east and west resigned.

The ongoing confrontation in Libya involves the Government of National Accord (GNA) that controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country and the Libyan National Army (LNA) that supports interim authorities sitting in Tobruk and controls the east of the country. The GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

