UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Syria, Libya, Mideast Peace Deal - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar in Moscow the crises in Syria and Libya, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the context of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"They have discussed a range of pressing aspects of the middle Eastern agenda, with a focus on the need to efficiently promote urgent settlement of the crises in Libya and Syria. They have also touched upon the problematic of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in light of Washington's release of the 'deal of the century' and the global community's reaction, including that of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

