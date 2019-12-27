UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libyan Settlement - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held phone talks with UN special representative for Libya Ghassan Salame on Friday to discuss the Libyan settlement amid the new escalation in the conflict-hit country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The phone talks took place on the initiative of the UN official. The sides discussed "problems pertaining to the Libyan crisis settlement, including international efforts in this regard within the 'Berlin format,'" according to the ministry.

Tensions in war-torn Libya significantly escalated back in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the country's east, attempted to seize Tripoli from the rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

The crisis, however, took a new turn when Turkey and the Tripoli-based government signed an agreement on military cooperation in November. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is ready to send troops to Libya to support the allied GNA in the fight against the LNA.

On Thursday, media reports emerged that the GNA had officially requested military aid from Turkey, amid the new escalation around Tripoli. Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, has confirmed this information to Sputnik.

