MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talked over the phone with UN special representative for Libya Ghassan Salame on Wednesday to discuss the settlement of the conflict in the African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, Salame informed [Bogdanov] about the first UN-mediated meeting of the joint 5+5 military committee in Geneva between the representatives of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) aimed at ensuring [implementation of] the ceasefire regime in Tripoli," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the conflict settlement in the aftermath of the international conference on Libyan reconciliation held in Berlin on January 19.

The 5+5 military committee, announced by the United Nations during the Berlin peace conference, is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have verbally agreed to it.