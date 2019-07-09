UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Yemeni Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties In Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Wahishi have discussed military and political situation in Yemen as well as the development of relations between Moscow and Sanaa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

"During the conversation [in Moscow], [the sides] have discussed the military-political and humanitarian situation that was taking shape in the Republic of Yemen, as well as some topical issues on the Russian-Yemeni agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. In addition, the nation is ravaged by attacks of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) branch in Yemen.

