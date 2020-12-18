Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the latest developments in Yemen with a delegation from the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the latest developments in Yemen with a delegation from the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, Bogdanov received the delegation headed by Ahmed Saleh Muhammad al-Issa in Moscow.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed emerging military-political and humanitarian situation in Yemen and its southern provinces. The Russian side reaffirmed its support for efforts to end hostilities as soon as possible and resolve the crisis that Yemen is facing today through an inclusive national dialogue and taking into account the legitimate interests of all the main political forces of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for around five years now. The former is backed by a military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The situation has been complicated by the STC, which has seized power in Aden in the late summer of 2019 and seeks to secede from Yemen.

Despite the power-sharing Riyadh agreement, the STC continued to strengthen its power in southern Yemen, ousting government supporters from military bases and government institutions.