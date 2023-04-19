UrduPoint.com

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet To Go On Tour To Beijing On July 25 - Theater Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The ballet troupe of Russia's iconic Bolshoi Theater will go on tour to Beijing on July 25 to perform "Don Quixote" for Chinese audiences, the theater's general director, Vladimir Urin, said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the season, starting July 25, (ballet master) Makhar Vazijev and his entire team will fly to Beijing, where we will perform our 'Don Quixote' and gala concerts," Urin told a press conference, adding that large-scale tours of the Bolshoi's opera and ballet troupes to China are planned for 2024.

He also explained that the "Nureyev" ballet about famous Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev, staged by the Cannes Film Festival laureate Kirill Serebrennikov, has been removed from the Bolshoi's repertoire due to the signing of the law banning the promotion of non-traditional values in Russia.

On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment. Individuals and legal entities that violate the law can be fined up to 10 million rubles ($122,000).

