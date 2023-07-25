Open Menu

Russia's Bolshoi Theater Ballet Company To Begin China Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The ballet company of Russia's world-famous Bolshoi Theater will start the first day of its six-day China tour on Tuesday.

The last time Bolshoi's ballet company performed in China was in 2018.

From July 25-30, Russian ballet dancers will perform on the stage of the opera hall of the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing six times.

The Bolshoi's company will perform the ballet Don Quixote by Ludwig Minkus four times and give two gala concerts with hits from their program.

The Chinese audience will see performances by Ekaterina Krysanova, Anna Nikulina, Dmitry Smilevsky, Igor Tsvirko and other Bolshoi stars.

The shows will be accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the National Ballet of China, and Pavel Klinichev will be its conductor.

