UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Borei Submarines Could Destroy Cities Even Without Other Nuclear Forces - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Borei Submarines Could Destroy Cities Even Without Other Nuclear Forces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Russia's missiles installed on Borei nuclear-powered submarines are capable of destroying dozens of cities, even if other nuclear forces of the country were destroyed, US media reported.

According to The National Interest, each of the submarine's R-30 Bulava missiles typically carries six 150-kiloton nuclear warheads, which can split apart and hit different targets. Thus, one such submarine can be armed with 72 nuclear warheads, which are 10 times more destructive than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. A Borei submarine is capable of hitting dozens of cities or military bases at the distance of over 5,800 miles.

The publication notes that during the Cold War era, Soviet submarines were noisier than its Western analogues, and thus vulnerable to being attacked by enemies.

By the 1980s the Soviet Union managed to import technologies from Japan and Norway to create the Akula-class attack submarine with the acoustic stealth matching to US submarines.

The modern equipment allows the Borei-class submarine to be more silent and remain invisible at higher speeds compared for instance to the Ohio-class submarine.

Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines are to become the mainstay of the naval component of Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent. Each vessel is nearly two football pitches long and can carry 16 Bulava missiles, each fitted with up to 10 independently targetable nuclear warheads.

By 2020, the Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class submarines.

Related Topics

Football Attack Import Russia Nuclear Norway Split Hiroshima Japan 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

11 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

26 minutes ago

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates ..

26 minutes ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

41 minutes ago

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announces 2019 race route

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.