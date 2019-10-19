There is a high chance that Russia may get a new contract to deliver air defense systems to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) There is a high chance that Russia may get a new contract to deliver air defense systems to Turkey , Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday.

"I think there is a high probability.

They have an option, they have a right to implement it," Borisov told reporters, answering the question about the possible new contracts on deliveries of air defense systems to Turkey.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. The deliveries kicked off in mid-summer.