Russia's Borisov Notes High Chances Of New Moscow-Ankara Deal On Air Defense Systems
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:15 PM
There is a high chance that Russia may get a new contract to deliver air defense systems to Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday
"I think there is a high probability.
They have an option, they have a right to implement it," Borisov told reporters, answering the question about the possible new contracts on deliveries of air defense systems to Turkey.
Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. The deliveries kicked off in mid-summer.