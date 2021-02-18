UrduPoint.com
Russia's Borisov To Visit New Delhi For Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

Russia's Borisov to Visit New Delhi for Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will visit New Delhi to participate in the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday Shringla arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to discuss opportunities for partnership in the areas of trade, health, defense and nuclear energy.

The IRIGC-TEC will see the continuation of these talks. The commission is a standing body with annual meetings to review and provide recommendations for bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and others.

