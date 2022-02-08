UrduPoint.com

Russia's Bout Unable To Contact Family For Over Week Due To US Prisons Restrictions - Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of plotting to kill Americans and materially support terrorism, has been unable to contact his family for more than a week due to temporary restrictions in place in US prisons due to an incident that happened in one of them, Viktor's wife Alla told Sputnik.

"Viktor has not called for over a week. He called Thursday before last, and since then nothing," she said.

"As Viktor's attorney's assistants in the United States explained to me, there is now a lockdown in America's Federal prisons, but it is not related to COVID-19, but to the fact that a double murder occurred in one of the federal prisons, and therefore visits and phone calls, except for calls from lawyers, are temporarily banned in the federal prison system," Alla said.

