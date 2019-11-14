UrduPoint.com
Russia's BRICS Presidency To Be Under Slogan 'Partnership For Global Stability' - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Russia's BRICS Presidency to Be Under Slogan 'Partnership for Global Stability' - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia's presidency in BRICS next year will be held under the slogan "Partnership for global stability, common security and innovative growth," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"The slogan of the Russian presidency will be the BRICS Partnership in the interest of global stability, common security and innovative growth. We plan to hold about 150 events at various levels. In addition to the main event - the BRICS summit in St. Petersburg - numerous meetings and forums will be held in Chelyabinsk, other Russian cities," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the BRICS summit.

The 11th BRICS summit is taking place from November 13-14 in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.

