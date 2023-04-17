UrduPoint.com

Russia's Bryansk Governor Says Individual From Ukraine Attempted To Illegally Cross Border

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Bryansk Governor Says Individual From Ukraine Attempted to Illegally Cross Border

An individual from Ukraine attempted to unsuccessfully illegally cross the state border with Russia near the village of Zapesoche, Russia's Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) An individual from Ukraine attempted to unsuccessfully illegally cross the state border with Russia near the village of Zapesoche, Russia's Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.

"Near the village of Zapesoche...

an attempt was made by Ukraine to illegally cross the state border. The violator was blown up on a mined defensive line, which was created by the Russian armed froces to prevent penetration into the territory of Russia and ensure the safety of residents of border settlements," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

