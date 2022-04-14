(@FahadShabbir)

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Several people were injured as Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Klimovo located in Russia's Bryansk region some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the border, Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.

"Today, the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Klimovo. As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings were damaged and there are some civilian casualties. The competent services and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the site. (We are now giving) all necessary medical help to the people," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.