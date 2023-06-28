Open Menu

Russia's Budker Institute Creates Industrial Accelerator For Brazilian Scientists

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russia's Budker Institute Creates Industrial Accelerator for Brazilian Scientists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia's Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics (BINP) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had developed jointly with South Korean institute of Laser and Electron Beam Technologies (EB Tech Co., Ltd.) a portable industrial accelerator for water purification for the Brazilian Nuclear and Energy Research Institute (IPEN).

"The BINP specialists together with South Korean colleagues from EB Tech Co., Ltd. have developed the portable industrial accelerator for Brazilian scientists from IPEN. This industrial accelerator has a capacity of 0.7 MeV (megaelectronvolts) and a beam current of 28 MA (megaamperes) ... In May 2023, the BINP employees carried out the equipment's commissioning on the customer's territory," the Siberia-based institute said.

The institute also said that the equipment's development had been carried out with the financial support of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Our Brazilian colleagues have purchased the portable version of the industrial accelerator, suitable for conducting experiments outside stationary laboratories, for example, for purification and disinfection of wastewater that enters tributaries of the Amazon River," Aleksey Korchagin, a senior BINP researcher, was quoted as saying by the institute.

The accelerator will provide for conducting experiments on water purification and disinfection in places with unfavorable environmental conditions, including foci of possible bacterial infections, as well as for radiation sterilization of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, food preservation and other purposes, according to the institute.

The ELV-type industrial accelerators developed by the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics are used by entities and research institutes in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, India, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland for radiation treatment of wires and cables, medical devices, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and food sterilization.

Related Topics

India Water Russia China Nuclear Germany Italy Poland Japan Czech Republic South Korea United States North Korea Malaysia May From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

27 minutes ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

5 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

6 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World