MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russia's Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics (BINP) told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had developed jointly with South Korean institute of Laser and Electron Beam Technologies (EB Tech Co., Ltd.) a portable industrial accelerator for water purification for the Brazilian Nuclear and Energy Research Institute (IPEN).

"The BINP specialists together with South Korean colleagues from EB Tech Co., Ltd. have developed the portable industrial accelerator for Brazilian scientists from IPEN. This industrial accelerator has a capacity of 0.7 MeV (megaelectronvolts) and a beam current of 28 MA (megaamperes) ... In May 2023, the BINP employees carried out the equipment's commissioning on the customer's territory," the Siberia-based institute said.

The institute also said that the equipment's development had been carried out with the financial support of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Our Brazilian colleagues have purchased the portable version of the industrial accelerator, suitable for conducting experiments outside stationary laboratories, for example, for purification and disinfection of wastewater that enters tributaries of the Amazon River," Aleksey Korchagin, a senior BINP researcher, was quoted as saying by the institute.

The accelerator will provide for conducting experiments on water purification and disinfection in places with unfavorable environmental conditions, including foci of possible bacterial infections, as well as for radiation sterilization of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, food preservation and other purposes, according to the institute.

The ELV-type industrial accelerators developed by the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics are used by entities and research institutes in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, India, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland for radiation treatment of wires and cables, medical devices, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and food sterilization.