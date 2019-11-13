WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited to the United States from Israel, may face up to 80 years in prison if convicted on all charges, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Burkov is charged with wire fraud, access device fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft, and money laundering," the Justice Department said. "If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum of 80 years in prison."