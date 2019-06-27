(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Alexei Fishev, the press secretary of the head of Russia's Buryatia Republic, told Sputnik on Thursday, citing preliminary data, that no people had been in serious condition after the An-24 plane crash in the city of Nizhneangarsk.

"According to preliminary data, 14 people have been injured. According to preliminary data, there are no people in serious condition among them," Fishev said.