MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The founder of global cybersecurity company Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, who was sentenced to 14 years for high treason in Russia earlier this week, was hardly capable of betraying his homeland, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Sachkov was found guilty of committing high treason by the Moscow City Court. Sachkov's lawyer told Sputnik that he would appeal the sentence.

"I did not study the criminal case of Ilya Sachkov, the (criminal) article is not entrepreneurial.

But, knowing him, I can say for sure that he could not betray his motherland, and, as an IT expert, he made and could keep making a huge contribution to its cybersecurity," Titov said.

The commissioner also noted that there were not too many experts of Sachkov's level in Russia to "waste them like this."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the appeal in Sachkov's case will be considered in the prescribed manner if it is received by the administration of the Russian President.