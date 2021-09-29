UrduPoint.com

Russia's Business Ombudsman Titov Calls For Explanations Of Group-IB Founder's Arrest

Russia's Business Ombudsman Titov Calls for Explanations of Group-IB Founder's Arrest

Law enforcement agencies need to provide explanations in the case of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov, who was arrested for two months on high treason charges, since otherwise the IT sector's investment attractiveness will be affected significantly, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov said on Wednesday

According to Titov, "nothing could be worse than this corpus delicti," since such cases are considered behind closed doors.

"Given the scale and the uniqueness of entrepreneur Sachkov's figure for Russia's entire IT industry, investigators should provide explanations. Otherwise, the sector and its investment attractiveness will face a critical blow," Titov said, as quoted by his office.

