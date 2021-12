Russian citizen Maria Butina, who spent 18 months in a US prison, has lost her bid to challenge conviction on charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, according to a court document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russian citizen Maria Butina, who spent 18 months in a US prison, has lost her bid to challenge conviction on charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, according to a court document.

"Defendant's Motion to Vacate is DENIED," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a notice.