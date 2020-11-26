UrduPoint.com
Russia's Butina Presents Diary-Based Book About Her Time In US Jail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

Russia's Butina Presents Diary-Based Book About Her Time in US Jail

Russian national Maria Butina has presented her book based on a diary she kept throughout her 1.5-year jail term in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian national Maria Butina has presented her book based on a diary she kept throughout her 1.5-year jail term in the United States.

The presentation of the book "Prison Diary" took place at Russia's Civic Chamber on Thursday.

"I believe that there will be a film adaptation of my book after all. Perhaps we will also see a theater play, because this story is not about me, this story is not even about the horrors and hardships of prison life. It is about the fact that you can always find light in the darkest cell if you follow your heart," Butina told reporters during the presentation.

Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." To reduce a much longer prison time, she had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.

She was deported to Russia in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior. The Russian national spent a significant part of her sentence in solitary confinement.

