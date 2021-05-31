UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Butina Wins Ruling Party's Primaries In Kirov Region

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia's Butina Wins Ruling Party's Primaries in Kirov Region

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian Civic Chamber member Maria Butina, who was convicted in the US in 2018 for espionage and deported to Russia a year later, has won the primaries of the ruling United Russia political party for the Kirov Region, according to the preliminary electronic voting results.

Per the results, made available on the party website, Butina won with 27,518 votes cast for her. Butina went on to thank the region's residents for their trust and support.

"I can only promise what I can do, without any fairytale castles, but I can definitely promise to dedicate my efforts to the service of my country and your wonderful region, which echoed in my heart once," Butina wrote on Telegram

Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government.

" To reduce a much longer prison time, she had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior. In 2020, Butina was elected to the Russian Civic Chamber, promising to support Russian citizens who face trouble abroad.

The United Russia primaries took place from May 24 to 30.

Related Topics

Russia Kirov Chamber May July October 2018 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 reco ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Parent-Friendly Label&#039; initiative for s ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council ..

36 minutes ago

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

1 hour ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.