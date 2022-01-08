WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States finds Russia's calls to remove nuclear arsenal from allies' territory in Europe to be "problematic" and NATO will remain a nuclear alliance as long as nuclear weapons exist, a senior State Department official said during a press briefing.

"Russia has repeatedly called publicly for the US to remove its deployed nuclear weapons from ally territory. So, the calling for that is not anything that we haven't heard before. But, you know, we've made clear to Russia in the past that those are really problematic for the United States, and we have affirmed that as long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO will remain a nuclear alliance," the official said on Friday.