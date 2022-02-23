(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russia's calls to build a system of equal and indivisible security remain unanswered, but Moscow is open to direct and honest dialogue in solving complex problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia's calls to build a system of equal and indivisible security that would reliably protect all countries remain unanswered. Our country is always open to direct and honest dialogue, to search for diplomatic solutions to the most difficult problems," Putin said in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day.