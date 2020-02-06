(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has been urging the United States to launch negotiations on arms control for a long time and will be satisfied if such talks indeed begin as per US officials' statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia has been urging the United States to launch negotiations on arms control for a long time and will be satisfied if such talks indeed begin as per US officials' statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said that the US and Russia were soon to start negotiations on nuclear arms control.

"Russia has long been trying to initiate the beginning of such contacts. And Russia has long proposed to US partners to do it, so if it happens, we will only be satisfied," Peskov said at a press conference, replying to a question about the matter's timing.

Commenting on how soon such talks might begin, he said that there were yet no concrete agreements on the time frame and level.

The only remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control is the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), in force since 2011 and due to expire in February 2021 with a possibility to be renewed for another five years.

The treaty limits the number of nuclear warheads over permitted 700 delivery systems to 1,500, with each heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments counting as one warhead toward this limit, and the number of deployed and non-deployed launchers to 800. It also provides for 18 on-site inspections annually for mutual oversight purposes.

Renewing the New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration has said it would prefer a new treaty that would include both Russia and China. This stance was primarily championed by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton.