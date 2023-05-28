UrduPoint.com

Russia's Cap On Number Of German Diplomats To Take Effect In June - German Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Russia's limit on the maximum number of German diplomatic mission employees is set to go into effect in early June, the German embassy in Moscow said on Saturday.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that German authorities carried out another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions. In retaliation, Moscow provided a symmetrical response by expelling German diplomats from Russia and limiting the maximum number of German diplomatic missions' employees in the country.

"The new restrictions, which were imposed unilaterally by Russia and will take effect in early June, will affect not only employees of embassies and consulates general, but, in accordance with a decision of the Russian side, also employees of German cultural organizations, which include offices of the Goethe Institute and German schools," the embassy said.

The Russian government has informed Germany of its intention to limit the number of employees working at German missions, as publicly announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the embassy said.

In response, Germany will cut its presence in Russia, while seeking to "maintain diplomatic and consular presence in Russia and ensure the operation of organizations subject to staff reductions, with significantly reduced staff in all areas."

"Given the unilateral restrictions imposed by Russia, the Federal Republic of Germany will take steps aimed at maintaining de facto parity with the Russian presence in Germany in practice," the embassy said.

The embassy acknowledged that Russia's decision followed Berlin's move several months ago to expel multiple Russian diplomatic workers.

"Both processes have been completed. The German government strongly denies any connection or interdependence with the restrictions unilaterally imposed by the Russian side," the embassy stated.

