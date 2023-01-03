UrduPoint.com

Russia's Car Production Expected To Increase By 30% In 2023 - Industry Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Car Production Expected to Increase by 30% in 2023 - Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The car production in Russia is expected to increase by over 30% in 2023, reaching 800,000 cars compared to 600,000 produced over the past year, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We should reach the level of car production of at least 800,000. Last year, it was a bit over 600,000 cars," Manturov told Russian television channel RBC.

The minister also noted that the number of car sales in Russia would also likely to increase by around 25% from 800,000 in 2022 to 1 million this year.

"We believe that there will be 800,000 cars produced (in Russia) and considering the market growth and its recovery due to mechanisms of parallel imports, it (the number of car sales) will amount to some 1 million," Manturov stated.

The minister added that the situation in the Russian car market would be more clear than in 2022, with most of foreign carmakers expected to finally decide whether they leave or stay in Russia.

