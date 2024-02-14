VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Having worked at the International Space Station (ISS) for about six months, Russia's Progress MS-24 cargo spaceship completed its mission and sank into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

"Today, the cargo ship was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and disintegrated. According to the Flight Control Center, the unburned parts of the ship's structure fell into a non-navigable area of the southern part of the Pacific Ocean," said Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos.

The spaceship undocked from the ISS at 05:09 a.

m. Moscow time (0209 GMT) on Tuesday. After that, it switched to autonomous flight.

The spaceship arrived at the ISS on Aug. 25, 2023, and delivered about 2.5 tons of cargo to the station.

During its six-month stay at the station, Progress MS-24's engines moved the station away from space debris once, and also adjusted the orbit seven times in a planned mode.

The Progress MS-26 ship will replace the Progress MS-24 at the ISS. It is set to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday and dock with the ISS on Saturday.