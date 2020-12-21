(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's Caspian Flotilla will be for the first time enhanced with naval aviation units in 2021, Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District, said on Monday.

"In the coming 2021, the Southern Military District [of Russia] will continue increasing its fighting capabilities. The Caspian Flotilla will include naval aviation units," Dvornikov said.

The commander also added that the district had received approximately 3,000 pieces of weaponry, including special and military equipment, such as aircraft, ships, tanks, helicopters, as well as cutting-edge control and communication equipment.