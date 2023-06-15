(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Central Election Commission of Russia has scheduled elections in the four new regions ” the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions ” for September 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Elections in Russia will be held on a single voting day on September 10, 2023.