MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Central Election Commission of Russia has scheduled elections in the four new regions the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions for September 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Elections in Russia will be held on a single voting day on September 10, 2023.