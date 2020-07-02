MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) deputy chairman, Nikolay Bulaev, said on Wednesday that provisional results of the national vote on constitutional amendments will be presented at 12:00 p.m.

Moscow time (09:00 GMT) after the opening of a media center.

"I want to clarify when the information center starts working tomorrow ... Colleagues, we are waiting for you at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow. There will be preliminary results, we will be able to share them with you," Bulaev said.