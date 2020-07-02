UrduPoint.com
Russia's CEC To Present Provisional Results Of Constitutional Vote On Thursday Noon - CEC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russia's CEC to Present Provisional Results of Constitutional Vote on Thursday Noon - CEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) deputy chairman, Nikolay Bulaev, said on Wednesday that provisional results of the national vote on constitutional amendments will be presented at 12:00 p.m.

Moscow time (09:00 GMT) after the opening of a media center.

"I want to clarify when the information center starts working tomorrow ... Colleagues, we are waiting for you at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow. There will be preliminary results, we will be able to share them with you," Bulaev said.

More Stories From World

