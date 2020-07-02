(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) There is no doubt that the all-Russian vote on amendments to the country's constitution can be considered legitimate, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, told Sputnik on Thursday.

A total of 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments, and 21.

27 percent voted against them, CEC said earlier in the day after processing 100 percent of the ballots.

"There is no doubt that it is legitimate, but this will be officially confirmed at a CEC session that will take place very soon," Pamfilova said.

New complaints still may be submitted, but this will not affect the result of the vote, CEC chief assured.