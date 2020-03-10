The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to hold parliamentary elections at any moment, Secretary Maya Grishina told Sputnik on Tuesday, soon after lawmaker Aleksandr Karelin said he would submit an amendment on snap parliamentary elections to the lower house's second reading of the bill on amendments to the national constitution

"The CEC and the electoral system in general are ready to hold the elections ... at any time. The system has nothing to do with some special dates. The elections are held at dates for which they are scheduled. This is how the system works, in compliance with the legislation," Grishina said.