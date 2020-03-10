UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Central Election Commission Ready To Hold Parliamentary Elections Any Time

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Russia's Central Election Commission Ready to Hold Parliamentary Elections Any Time

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to hold parliamentary elections at any moment, Secretary Maya Grishina told Sputnik on Tuesday, soon after lawmaker Aleksandr Karelin said he would submit an amendment on snap parliamentary elections to the lower house's second reading of the bill on amendments to the national constitution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to hold parliamentary elections at any moment, Secretary Maya Grishina told Sputnik on Tuesday, soon after lawmaker Aleksandr Karelin said he would submit an amendment on snap parliamentary elections to the lower house's second reading of the bill on amendments to the national constitution.

"The CEC and the electoral system in general are ready to hold the elections ... at any time. The system has nothing to do with some special dates. The elections are held at dates for which they are scheduled. This is how the system works, in compliance with the legislation," Grishina said.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Reading

Recent Stories

Qalandars will take on Zalmis today

22 minutes ago

Russia says 'doors aren't closed' to cooperation w ..

5 minutes ago

Babar Azam keeping an eye on players' performance ..

5 minutes ago

Women' s role must be appreciated: Advocate Rizwan ..

5 minutes ago

'Zainab Alert' mobile App launched

7 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in most parts during ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.