MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to repel cyberattacks that are intensifying as the election day approaches, CEC member Anton Lopatin said on Thursday.

"Usually, those who want to discredit the entire election process in our country are intensifying their efforts as the single voting day approaches. So, you probably know that computer attacks are intensifying on the Central Election Commission's portal as the single voting day approaches. Of course, we are repelling and will repel these attacks," Lopatin said at a meeting of the working group of the Russian Federation Council's commission for the protection of state sovereignty.

The official noted that the number of daily attacks on the web portal of public services has also increased recently, partially due to the fact that on July 24, it began accepting applications for the mobile Voter project, which allows people to vote at elections from a location other from their place of registration.

Lopatin added that the commission was doing everything possible to prevent any interference or violations into preparation for the election.

Heads of 19 Russian regions and parliaments of 13 regions will be elected in the country on September 8.