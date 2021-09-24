The voter turnout in the Russian lower house elections totaled 51.72%, Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The voter turnout in the Russian lower house elections totaled 51.72%, Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Friday.

"We have included 109,204,662 voters in the voter lists. The elections were attended by 56,484,685 voters, or 51, 72% of the number of voters included in the voter lists. That is, in fact, almost a 52% turnout," Pamfolova told the commission.