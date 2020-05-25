(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia has a roughly 67 percent chance of already having passed the coronavirus peak, the US Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory has estimated.

The lab's epidemic forecast based on May 20 figures predicts that Russia likely saw the maximum number of new daily confirmed cases (11,656) on May 11.

"The peak means you are at best halfway done with the first wave of the outbreak. It is possible multiple waves could occur, if interventions are relaxed," the laboratory said.

Assuming the peak has not yet occurred, the model predicts it is likely to happen later this month.

If restrictions currently in place and public cooperation both continue into the future Russia is likely to see a middle-case scenario that corresponds to almost 523,000 total cases and over 5,100 deaths by June 24.