UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Chance Of Having Passed Coronavirus Peak Stands At 67% - Los Alamos Lab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russia's Chance of Having Passed Coronavirus Peak Stands at 67% - Los Alamos Lab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia has a roughly 67 percent chance of already having passed the coronavirus peak, the US Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory has estimated.

The lab's epidemic forecast based on May 20 figures predicts that Russia likely saw the maximum number of new daily confirmed cases (11,656) on May 11.

"The peak means you are at best halfway done with the first wave of the outbreak. It is possible multiple waves could occur, if interventions are relaxed," the laboratory said.

Assuming the peak has not yet occurred, the model predicts it is likely to happen later this month.

If restrictions currently in place and public cooperation both continue into the future Russia is likely to see a middle-case scenario that corresponds to almost 523,000 total cases and over 5,100 deaths by June 24.

Related Topics

Russia Los Alamos May June Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.