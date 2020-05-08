MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A journalist of Russia's Channel One, Aleksei Kruchinin, whose accreditation was terminated by Minsk following his and his colleague Sergei Panasyuk's report on the situation with COVID-19 in the country, can still enter the republic as an individual, the spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik.

"He was deprived of the accreditation [for journalistic work] by the Foreign Ministry. He is not banned from entering the country, he can stay in Belarus as an individual," Glaz said, stressing that the decision only concerned Kruchinin's ability to engage in journalistic activities on the territory of Belarus.

Commenting on the journalist's claims that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry required him to leave the country when he was denied accreditation, Glaz explained that he was registered with the migration authorities as a journalist, "so at the time of withdrawal of accreditation granting the right to carry out journalistic activities, the legal grounds for his stay in Belarus disappeared.

"

"As a Russian citizen he can enter Belarus at any time," Glaz added.

On Wednesday, media reported that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of Russian Channel One journalists over the broadcaster's report on the epidemiological situation in the republic amid the coronavirus pandemic. The information was later confirmed to Sputnik by Glaz, who did not explain what objections Minsk had against the report.

Kruchinin, in turn, told Sputnik that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry demanded that he leave the country, but entry to Belarus was not prohibited officially.