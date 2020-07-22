Journalists of Russia's Channel One who were attacked by the US police in Portland were not seriously injured, but their equipment was broken, Channel One Deputy General Director Kirill Kleimyonov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russian journalists, covering protests in Portland, were beaten by the police. Both of them were wearing press pass badges.

"Yes, our crew suffered during protests in Portland, this is true. It appears they experienced violence by law enforcers. The equipment was damaged. Fortunately, the people are alive, slight damage was done to their health, but I hope there are no serious injuries. I hope so. Let us see what the situation is like with the cameraman's arm," Kleimyonov said.