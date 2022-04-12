Russia's Channel One broadcaster said on Tuesday that its correspondent Irina Kuksenkova sustained injuries as she came under fire opened by Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russia's Channel One broadcaster said on Tuesday that its correspondent Irina Kuksenkova sustained injuries as she came under fire opened by Ukrainian nationalists in Mariupol.

Several film crews of Channel One, including the group of Irina Kuksenkova, worked at once in the zone of the special operation on Monday.

During the preparation of the next report, Irina and her colleagues found themselves under enemy fire, the broadcaster said, adding that operator and sound engineer working with her were not injured.