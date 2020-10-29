Russia's Channel One TV crew has been attacked in the US city of Philadelphia, the broadcaster's correspondent Georgy Olisashvili told Sputnik, adding that the operator suffered a concussion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia's Channel One tv crew has been attacked in the US city of Philadelphia, the broadcaster's correspondent Georgy Olisashvili told Sputnik, adding that the operator suffered a concussion.

According to Olisashvili, the police did not provide any assistance.

On Monday, riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers shot dead Walter Wallace Jr. who approached them while holding a knife despite being ordered to stop and drop the weapon. The rioting continued on Tuesday and spilled over to New York City. Some 30 police officers were injured in the riots and numerous businesses damaged and looted.