UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Channel One TV Crew Attacked In US' Philadelphia, Cameraman Suffers Concussion

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Channel One TV Crew Attacked in US' Philadelphia, Cameraman Suffers Concussion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia's Channel One tv crew has been attacked in the US city of Philadelphia, the broadcaster's correspondent Georgy Olisashvili told Sputnik, adding that the cameraman had suffered a concussion.

According to Olisashvili, the police did not provide any assistance.

The crew, consisting of the correspondent and the cameraman, Maxim Kataev, were filming the consequences of looting in Philadelphia amid resumed violence following the fatal shooting of another black man.

"We decided that we were leaving when there were more people around. We turned around to leave, and at that moment we saw some very aggressively-looking guys approaching us. We rushed to the car, realizing their clear intentions," Olisashvili said.

Once in the car, the journalists did not have enough time to block the doors.

"They started opening doors from all sides. I pushed from my side and when I turned around, Max's camera was already snatched from his hands. ... We also had a bag with equipment in the backseat. I tried to push the person who was reaching for the bag. At that moment another person climbed from the driver's side and grabbed the phone," Olisaishvili noted.

The cameraman then ran into the crowd to reclaim the camera, which according to the Russian correspondent was not a rational thing to do.

"There were a lot more of them, they could do whatever they wanted. All this happened so quickly. I shouted: 'Let's get into the car.' He [Kataev] was hit six times in the head and neck area.

He has a severe hematoma on his temple, I think, that's how he got the concussion," the journalist said.

Olisashvili went on to say that they stopped the police patrol right away and informed the officers of what had happened, however, they refused to go to the scene and advised contacting 911.

"We wanted to go back with the police because those guys were obviously still there, so I said: 'We just got mugged two blocks away,' and they said: ' No, no, no. We are off,'" Olisashvili said.

According to him, he called 911, and half an hour later another patrol arrived.

"They sympathized with us but said that there were no chances [of going back]. They offered to escort us to the police station to file complaint. But when I asked again to go to the place of attack, they said: 'No, it's too dangerous there," the correspondent noted.

When the Russian journalists arrived at the station, the police refused to act after learning that the two men were not business owners affected by looters.

"The [police] questionnaire was mostly carried out by phone when we were already on our way to New York," Olisashvili concluded.

On Monday, riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers shot dead Walter Wallace Jr. who approached them while holding a knife despite being ordered to stop and drop the weapon. The rioting continued in the following days and spilled over to New York City. Some 30 police officers were injured in the riots and numerous businesses damaged and looted.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Riots Police Business Russia Police Station Driver Car Man Wallace Temple Philadelphia New York TV All From Weapon

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

13 minutes ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

13 minutes ago

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

31 minutes ago

Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.