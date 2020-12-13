(@FahadShabbir)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Chechen Republic in Russia's southwest has registered five tremors over the past day, the Emergencies Ministry's regional department told Sputnik on Sunday.

Seismologists recorded the first, magnitude 5.6 earthquake, at 12.30 a.m. (21:30 GMT). Magnitude 4.1, 3.1, and 3.8 tremors were registered at 2.40 p.m., 3.

08 p.m., and 4.05 p.m., respectively.

"According to the North Ossetian branch of the Geophysical Center of the Russian academy of Science, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded in the Chechen Republic at 4.36 p.m. on December 13. The epicenter was in the Urus-Martan region," press service said.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake.