Russia's Chechnya, Belarus Plan To Exchange Journalists For Internship - Deputy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

The Russian Muslim-majority southern region of Chechnya and Belarus intend to exchange journalists for professional internship starting from next year, deputy minister of information and press of the Chechen Republic, Zurab Tsentroev, told Sputnik

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian Muslim-majority southern region of Chechnya and Belarus intend to exchange journalists for professional internship starting from next year, deputy minister of information and press of the Chechen Republic, Zurab Tsentroev, told Sputnik.

"We are actively communicating with colleagues from Belarus, but in view of the current situation [with coronavirus], unfortunately, all this has calmed down. But starting next year, there is already a rough vision of joint projects, which would be in the interest of both parties. Naturally we are working on it, I think it will be in January-February," Tsentroev said.

According to him, it is planned to exchange journalists between Grozny and Minsk for internship programs.

More Stories From World

