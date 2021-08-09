The designation of Russia's Chechen Republic on Ukrainian-language Apple Maps as "the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria," a secessionist government which authorities banned in Russia as a terrorist organization, is nothing but manipulation by the American tech giant as part of a series of gross anti-Russian provocations, the republic's minister for national politics, Akhmed Dudayev, told Sputnik on Monday

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The designation of Russia's Chechen Republic on Ukrainian-language Apple Maps as "the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria," a secessionist government which authorities banned in Russia as a terrorist organization, is nothing but manipulation by the American tech giant as part of a series of gross anti-Russian provocations, the republic's minister for national politics, Akhmed Dudayev, told Sputnik on Monday.

When using Apple Maps on iPhone with Russian set as the system language , the area is designated correctly as the Chechen Republic. If the system language of iPhone changed into Ukrainian, however, the Maps show the region as the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, now defunct.

"In the conditions of the total collapse of the Ukrainian economy, the power structures of this country live on handouts from their Western masters, and serve their interests aimed primarily at sabotaging Russia. And the manipulations of US company Apple in the Ukrainian-language version of the maps application for Ukrainian [language] smartphones are part of the same series of gross anti-Russian provocations," Dudayev said.

The official noted that Chechnya is a fully-fledged region of Russia, where international terrorism was defeated and anti-Russian ideological sentiments spread by Western special services have been completely eliminated.

"The Chechen Republic is and will be a reliable outpost of stability and prosperity in the south of our great country," the minister added.

The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) was self-proclaimed in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union on the territory of the former Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in violation of Russian law. The instability in the republic prompted the creation of illegal armed groups in Ichkeria and neighboring regions.

The CRI was abolished de facto by the Russian army in 2000 and ceased to exist de jure in 2007. By 2009, the Russian forces had killed all major CRI terrorist leaders.