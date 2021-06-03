UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Chelyabinsk To Host Forum Of SCO Regional Authorities In Fall - Regional Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Russia's Chelyabinsk to Host Forum of SCO Regional Authorities in Fall - Regional Governor

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states' regional authorities will be held in Russia's west-central city of Chelyabinsk in the fall in a mixed format, the exact date remain uncertain, regional governor Alexey Texler told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The organizing committee is working, we will do it [host the forum] in the fall. We are currently discussing the format with our partners, I hope it will be mixed: those who can arrive will come here, those who fail to arrive will join us through video link.

The date remains uncertain, negotiations continue, but this will certainly happen in the fall," Texler said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Shanghai Chelyabinsk St. Petersburg Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem A ..

4 minutes ago

Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with b ..

7 minutes ago

48 deaths, 432 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

5 minutes ago

One Person Killed in Explosion at Mine in Russia's ..

8 minutes ago

Thuraya launches SatTrack for maritime customers

19 minutes ago

Livestock department distributes hen sets among 20 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.