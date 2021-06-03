(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states' regional authorities will be held in Russia's west-central city of Chelyabinsk in the fall in a mixed format, the exact date remain uncertain, regional governor Alexey Texler told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The organizing committee is working, we will do it [host the forum] in the fall. We are currently discussing the format with our partners, I hope it will be mixed: those who can arrive will come here, those who fail to arrive will join us through video link.

The date remains uncertain, negotiations continue, but this will certainly happen in the fall," Texler said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.